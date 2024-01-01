https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230782Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLittle Girl in White, probably c. 1895) by American 19th Century & British 19th Century. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230782View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1997 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2236 x 3126 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1997 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2236 x 3126 px | 300 dpi | 20.48 MBFree DownloadLittle Girl in White, probably c. 1895) by American 19th Century & British 19th Century. More