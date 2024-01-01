rawpixel
Cottage Scenery (1845) by George Caleb Bingham.
Cottage Scenery (1845) by George Caleb Bingham.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Cottage Scenery (1845) by George Caleb Bingham.

