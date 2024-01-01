https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230848Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextElaborate Wall Decorations with Venus and Adonis (ca. 1800) by Tommaso Bigatti. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230848View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 642 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1873 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2140 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 2140 px | 300 dpi | 13.93 MBFree DownloadElaborate Wall Decorations with Venus and Adonis (ca. 1800) by Tommaso Bigatti. More