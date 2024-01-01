https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230869Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMrs. Davies Davenport (1782–1784) by George Romney. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230869View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1003 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2926 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3424 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3424 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 24.01 MBFree DownloadMrs. Davies Davenport (1782–1784) by George Romney. More