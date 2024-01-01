https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230876Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBearded Man with a Beret (ca. 1630) by Jan Lievens. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230876View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1028 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2998 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3509 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3509 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 25.64 MBFree DownloadBearded Man with a Beret (ca. 1630) by Jan Lievens. More