https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230899Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDance under the Trees at the Edge of the Lake (1865–1870) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230899View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 824 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2402 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2811 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2811 px | 300 dpi | 20.22 MBFree DownloadDance under the Trees at the Edge of the Lake (1865–1870) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot. More