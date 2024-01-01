rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230903
Carlo and Ubaldo Resisting the Enchantments of Armida's Nymphs (1750&ndash;1755) by Gian Antonio Guardi & Francesco Guardi.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230903

View CC0 License

