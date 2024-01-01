https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230963Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFamily Group (1910–1911) by William Glackens. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230963View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1023 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2983 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3491 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3491 px | 300 dpi | 28.4 MBFree DownloadFamily Group (1910–1911) by William Glackens. More