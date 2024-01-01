https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230982Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFemme a la torque ornee (Woman with a plumed hat) (1900) by Odilon Redon. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8230982View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1010 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2945 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3366 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFemme a la torque ornee (Woman with a plumed hat) (1900) by Odilon Redon. More