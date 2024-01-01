rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230988
Joseph and Potiphar's Wife (1649) by Guercino.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Joseph and Potiphar's Wife (1649) by Guercino.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230988

View CC0 License

Joseph and Potiphar's Wife (1649) by Guercino.

More