https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230992Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Cabbage Field (Le champ de choux) (ca. 1880) by Camille Pissarro. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8230992View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 818 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2384 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2725 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Cabbage Field (Le champ de choux) (ca. 1880) by Camille Pissarro. More