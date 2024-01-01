rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231014
Doge Alvise Mocenigo and Family before the Madonna and Child (ca. 1575) by Jacopo Tintoretto.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231014

View CC0 License

