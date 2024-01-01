https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231020Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMale Nude Leaning on His Elbow (verso) (ca. 1752-1753) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231020View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 945 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2757 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3151 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMale Nude Leaning on His Elbow (verso) (ca. 1752-1753) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolo. More