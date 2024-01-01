https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231021Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPalm Trees, Red (1890) by Winslow Homer. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8231021View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 520 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1516 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 1732 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 1732 px | 300 dpi | 11.18 MBFree DownloadPalm Trees, Red (1890) by Winslow Homer. More