https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231141Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStill Life (1907) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231141View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1028 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3428 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3428 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 30.56 MBFree DownloadStill Life (1907) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. More