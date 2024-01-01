rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231144
The Singer Building from Brooklyn Bridge (1914) from Art&ndash;Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael…
The Singer Building from Brooklyn Bridge (1914) from Art–Lovers New York postcard in high resolution by Rachael Robinson Elmer.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8231144

View CC0 License

