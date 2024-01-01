https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231209Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSchool Time (ca.1874) by Winslow Homer. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231209View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 790 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2305 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2697 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2697 px | 300 dpi | 20.56 MBFree DownloadSchool Time (ca.1874) by Winslow Homer. More