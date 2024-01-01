https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231252Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPierre-Auguste Renoir's Studies of Trees (1886) drawing in high resolution Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231252View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 901 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2629 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3004 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3004 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 1.02 MBFree DownloadPierre-Auguste Renoir's Studies of Trees (1886) drawing in high resolution More