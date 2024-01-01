https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231273Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHead of Dr. Bauer (1933) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231273View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 812 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2368 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2706 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2706 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 17.78 MBFree DownloadHead of Dr. Bauer (1933) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. More