https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231283Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSketch of a Cottage Yard (ca.1876) by Winslow Homer. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231283View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 783 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2283 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2672 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2672 px | 300 dpi | 22.58 MBFree DownloadSketch of a Cottage Yard (ca.1876) by Winslow Homer. More