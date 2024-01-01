rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231287
Eagle (1935&ndash;1942) by Jerome Hoxie.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Eagle (1935–1942) by Jerome Hoxie.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231287

View CC0 License

Eagle (1935–1942) by Jerome Hoxie.

More