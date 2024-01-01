https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231314Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLispenard's Estate and Gardens (ca. 1936) by George Stonehill. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231314View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 890 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2596 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3038 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3038 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 15.69 MBFree DownloadLispenard's Estate and Gardens (ca. 1936) by George Stonehill. More