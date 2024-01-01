rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231315
Joseph Fisher Estate (ca. 1936) by George Stonehill.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Joseph Fisher Estate (ca. 1936) by George Stonehill.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231315

View CC0 License

Joseph Fisher Estate (ca. 1936) by George Stonehill.

More