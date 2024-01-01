rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231330
Shaker Wooden Bucket (1935&ndash;1942) by Eugene Barrell.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Shaker Wooden Bucket (1935–1942) by Eugene Barrell.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231330

View CC0 License

Shaker Wooden Bucket (1935–1942) by Eugene Barrell.

More