rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231380
Goose Neck Cutter (1935&ndash;1942) by Rolland Ayres.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Goose Neck Cutter (1935–1942) by Rolland Ayres.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231380

View CC0 License

Goose Neck Cutter (1935–1942) by Rolland Ayres.

More