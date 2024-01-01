https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231389Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPeter Schlemihl's Wondrous Story: Schlemihl Encounters the Little Gray Man on the Road (1915) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231389View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1032 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3011 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3441 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3441 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 24.45 MBFree DownloadPeter Schlemihl's Wondrous Story: Schlemihl Encounters the Little Gray Man on the Road (1915) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. More