rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231391
Plane (1935&ndash;1942) by Frances Godfrey.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Plane (1935–1942) by Frances Godfrey.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231391

View CC0 License

Plane (1935–1942) by Frances Godfrey.

More