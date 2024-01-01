https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231391Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlane (1935–1942) by Frances Godfrey. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231391View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 872 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2544 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2977 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2977 px | 300 dpi | 18.45 MBFree DownloadPlane (1935–1942) by Frances Godfrey. More