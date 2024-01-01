rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231403
Wallpaper Border (1935&ndash;1942) by George Robin.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Wallpaper Border (1935–1942) by George Robin.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231403

View CC0 License

Wallpaper Border (1935–1942) by George Robin.

More