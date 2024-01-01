https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231409Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTree (c. 1870–1900) by Enoch Wood Perry, Jr. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231409View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1011 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2950 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 3371 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 3371 px | 300 dpi | 22.45 MBFree DownloadTree (c. 1870–1900) by Enoch Wood Perry, Jr. More