https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231415Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Crucifixion with the Virgin, Saint John, Saint Jerome, and Saint Mary Magdalene (ca. 1482–1485) by Pietro Perugino. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231415View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 367 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1072 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1254 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1254 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 10.14 MBFree DownloadThe Crucifixion with the Virgin, Saint John, Saint Jerome, and Saint Mary Magdalene (ca. 1482–1485) by Pietro Perugino. More