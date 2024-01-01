rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231415
The Crucifixion with the Virgin, Saint John, Saint Jerome, and Saint Mary Magdalene (ca. 1482&ndash;1485) by Pietro…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Crucifixion with the Virgin, Saint John, Saint Jerome, and Saint Mary Magdalene (ca. 1482–1485) by Pietro Perugino.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231415

View CC0 License

The Crucifixion with the Virgin, Saint John, Saint Jerome, and Saint Mary Magdalene (ca. 1482–1485) by Pietro Perugino.

More