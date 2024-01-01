rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231466
Man's Shoe (1935&ndash;1942) by Gladys Cook.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Man's Shoe (1935–1942) by Gladys Cook.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231466

View CC0 License

Man's Shoe (1935–1942) by Gladys Cook.

More