rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231467
The Mourning Saint John the Evangelist (ca. 1270&ndash;1275) by Master of the Franciscan Crucifixes.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Mourning Saint John the Evangelist (ca. 1270–1275) by Master of the Franciscan Crucifixes.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231467

View CC0 License

The Mourning Saint John the Evangelist (ca. 1270–1275) by Master of the Franciscan Crucifixes.

More