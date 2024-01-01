rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231518
Portrait of a Clergyman (Johann Dorsch), (1516) by Albrecht D&uuml;rer.
Portrait of a Clergyman (Johann Dorsch), (1516) by Albrecht Dürer.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public Domain Free CC0 image
8231518

CC0 License

Portrait of a Clergyman (Johann Dorsch), (1516) by Albrecht Dürer.

