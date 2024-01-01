https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231520Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSaint Alcuin (ca. 1500–1525) from the Tyrolean 16th Century.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231520View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 393 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1148 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1343 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1343 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 11.82 MBFree DownloadSaint Alcuin (ca. 1500–1525) from the Tyrolean 16th Century.More