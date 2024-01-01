https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231523Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Wife of Professor Goldstein (1916) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231523View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1949 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1949 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1949 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1949 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1939 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2216 x 4000 px | 300 dpiInstagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1949 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1949 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin TIFF 1080 x 1949 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1949 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2216 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 17.72 MBFree DownloadThe Wife of Professor Goldstein (1916) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. More