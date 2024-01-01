rawpixel
The Wife of Professor Goldstein (1916) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
The Wife of Professor Goldstein (1916) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8231523

