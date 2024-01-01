rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231537
Flask (ca. 1936) by Dorothy Posten.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Flask (ca. 1936) by Dorothy Posten.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231537

View CC0 License

Flask (ca. 1936) by Dorothy Posten.

More