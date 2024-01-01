rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231547
Child Holding a Tray (L'Enfant Portant un Plateau) (1862) print in high resolution by Edouard Manet.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231547

View CC0 License

