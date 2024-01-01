rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231580
Hat (ca.1936) by Melita Hofmann.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hat (ca.1936) by Melita Hofmann.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231580

View CC0 License

Hat (ca.1936) by Melita Hofmann.

More