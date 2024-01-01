rawpixel
Saint Anthony of Padua (ca. 1495–1500) by Vincenzo Foppa.
Saint Anthony of Padua (ca. 1495–1500) by Vincenzo Foppa.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
