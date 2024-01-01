rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231589
Pewter Coffee Pot (ca. 1936) by Eugene Barrell.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pewter Coffee Pot (ca. 1936) by Eugene Barrell.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231589

View CC0 License

Pewter Coffee Pot (ca. 1936) by Eugene Barrell.

More