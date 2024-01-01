rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231648
Silver Chalice (ca.1936) by Lena Nastasi.
Silver Chalice (ca.1936) by Lena Nastasi.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public Domain Free CC0 image
ID: 
8231648

View CC0 License

Silver Chalice (ca.1936) by Lena Nastasi.

