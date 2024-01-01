rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231668
Pantalette (c. 1937) by Edith Towner.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pantalette (c. 1937) by Edith Towner.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231668

View CC0 License

Pantalette (c. 1937) by Edith Towner.

More