rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231716
Fruit Jar (ca.1938) by J. Howard Iams.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Fruit Jar (ca.1938) by J. Howard Iams.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231716

View CC0 License

Fruit Jar (ca.1938) by J. Howard Iams.

More