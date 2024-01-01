rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231732
Dress (c. 1936) by Charles Criswell.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Dress (c. 1936) by Charles Criswell.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231732

View CC0 License

Dress (c. 1936) by Charles Criswell.

More