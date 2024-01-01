rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231757
Parasol (ca. 1939) by Marie Famularo.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Parasol (ca. 1939) by Marie Famularo.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231757

View CC0 License

Parasol (ca. 1939) by Marie Famularo.

More