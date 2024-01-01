rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231829
Preserve Jar (ca.1938) by Philip Smith.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Preserve Jar (ca.1938) by Philip Smith.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231829

View CC0 License

Preserve Jar (ca.1938) by Philip Smith.

More