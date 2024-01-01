rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231845
Two Mythical Animals (Zwei Fabeltiere) (1914) print in high resolution by Franz Marc.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231845

View CC0 License

