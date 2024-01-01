https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231851Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGhost of Sergeant Pelly (1918) drawing in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8231851View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 927 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2704 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 3090 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 3090 px | 300 dpi | 18.08 MBFree DownloadGhost of Sergeant Pelly (1918) drawing in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. More