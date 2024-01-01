rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231852
The Fish Rejoice when the Cabin Boy Leaves (Rejouissances de poissons du depart du mo) (1862) print in high resolution by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Fish Rejoice when the Cabin Boy Leaves (Rejouissances de poissons du depart du mo) (1862) print in high resolution by Charles-François Daubigny.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231852

View CC0 License

The Fish Rejoice when the Cabin Boy Leaves (Rejouissances de poissons du depart du mo) (1862) print in high resolution by Charles-François Daubigny.

More