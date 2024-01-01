rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231859
Baby Bonnet (ca.1937) by Maud M. Holme.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Baby Bonnet (ca.1937) by Maud M. Holme.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231859

View CC0 License

Baby Bonnet (ca.1937) by Maud M. Holme.

More